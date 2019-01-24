State Dr. Bina Basnett elected as President of HSP Party

Lalit Dahal

Gangtok, 24 Jan : Breaking the silence in Sikkim Political arena , most awaited moment comes here in the capital Gangtok at Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) Headquarter attended by all Central Executive Committee CEC members an election was held where Dr. Bina Basnett was elected as the President of HSP. Senior Politician and Former Minister RB Subba and Former Indian Football Captian Bhaichung Bhutia were unanimously nominated as the working presidents respectively.

Dr. Bina completed her schooling in 2003 from Gangtok Deurali Girls SSS, she pursued her MBBS from SMIMS Tadong (CRH), after completing MBBS in 2009 she continued her MD at Patna AIIMS and later practiced and worked as a lecturer in Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi.

A newly formed party steered by Bhaichung Bhutia in mid 2018 started off with state issues resulting from incompetency, corrupted 25 years of governance of CM Pawan Chamling led ruling Sikkim Democratic Front SDF Party.

Giving a press briefing by the Spokesperson Biraj Adhikari before announcing the name of President told that HSP party is the party that believes in Youth Factor as well as encourages women empowerment equally irrespective of any party has done before in Sikkim in a political arena.

