For Health IPHS Cause SPYF covering 110 Km foot-march reached Gangtok

Lalit Dahal

Gangtok, 23 Jan : The Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum on Sunday 20 Jan took out a rally, ‘Gangtok Chalo’ #GangtokChalo from Gyalshing via Legship in West Sikkim, Ravangla , Yangang in South Sikkim, Singtam to Gangtok finally after covering 110 Km on foot which took them 4 Days to protest against the state government’s lackadaisical attitude towards implementation of its promise to upgrade the Gyalshing District Hospital.

The youth forum have been alleging that the government of Sikkim did not even fulfill 50% requirements required for the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS). The forum has been demanding the implementation of IPHS standards at the Gyalshing hospital.

Despite giving the state 1 month time with written assurance from State Health Minister AK Ghatani in July the state did not move an inch forward to rectify their demand better facility under IPHS norms.

Not only the West District Gayzing Hospital but the forum have observed negligence across all the hospitals in all district norms isn’t been followed.

Having reached state Capital Gangtok at MG Marg the SPYF spokesperson reiterated that they will not move unless their demand is met, we aren’t going to believe now after in any written assurance as previously written assurance from Minister Ghatani was baked lie.

