Crime Police breaks cane sticks and shells tear gas at Jorethang Mela

Prayash Rai Report

Jorethang, 18 Jan : On Thursday night between 10 and 10:30 PM here at Jorethang a situation of law and order crammed up resulting in lathicharge and 2 shots of tear gas spelling by the IRBn forces.

It is reported by the stall owners running the business during Mela (Fair) during the last day the police accompanied by IRBn jawans resorted to lathicharge as well as made two rounds of tear gas shots. Dismayed victims have alleged that police showed brutality to extreme where matter was simple which could had been resolved but they (IRBn) started peling stones , started mercilessly beating up innocents pulling them out of stalls who were inside, it’s alleged they did not spare women neither children. In incident many are hurt badly , some have broke their limbs alleges stallowners.

Police should had avoided resorting to such situation but they did not stop , people were beaten up until cane stick and fiber staff broke even when vitim fell on the ground.

According to stallowners matter was related to timing of closing stalls.

Today morning while speaking to TVOS community stallowners jointly lodged FIR against named Police Officer PI of Jorethang and IRBn.

Until now when news was assimilated it is learnt a meeting is being called between administration , local MLA and stallowners at Green Park.

Will continue followup In this matter

Update 8 PM , 18 Jan

In continuation to the matter today a meeting was called at Green Park here at Jorethang where Area MLA , DC South , NJMC Chairman , Mela Committee and Aggrieved party along with public attended. Municipal Corp. Chairman informed that all money will be refunded which comes around Rs 14,000 but other aide the aggrieved has rejected the money since amount of harrassment, torture they faced was immense and they appealed stringent action against police officer and the IRBn.

Yet in another side after almost 19 hours of incident the FIR of aggrieved party was accepted after hue and cry of public dissatisfaction.

In this matter DC South rejected to speak to media over the incident. However it is presumed aggrievef party are in their state of mind not to compromise at any cost.

