fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
State

PS Golay and Bhaichung Bhutia meet concluded in happy mood

PS Golay and Bhaichung Bhutia meet concluded in happy mood

PS Golay and Bhaichung Bhutia meet concluded in happy mood

Gangtok, 15 Jan : Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM Party President PS Golay and Hamro Sikkim Party HSP Vice President Bhaichung Bhutia meet took place here at local hotel in capital Gangtok today.

Watch Video (Live!)

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2512049022143679&id=258058117645199

After 45 minutes of closed meeting both the leaders talked to media persons where both the leaders explains that this was simply a gesture to greet each other.

Maintaining proximity away from alliance to fight Assembly Election 2019 both the leaders informed that they would hold second round of meeting on 31 January this month which will be CEC level.

However both leaders have expressed that their mission will be eradicating Pawan Chamling led SDF government which is unbecoming party for democracy.

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Credit goes to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 1000 bedded multi speciality hospital of Sikkim : BJP Credit goes to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 1000 bedded multi speciality hospital of Sikkim : BJP
3.1K
National

Credit goes to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 1000 bedded multi speciality hospital of Sikkim : BJP
2.6K
Health

1000 Bedded Multi Speciality Hospital Dedicated To People by CM , Second Biggest Hospital After AIIMS New Delhi
IAF AN-32 lands in Pakyong Airport for first time IAF AN-32 lands in Pakyong Airport for first time
2.3K
Aviation

IAF AN-32 lands in Pakyong Airport for first time
2.2K
Crime

FIR lodged against Sikkim CM for insulting modesty of women
Police breaks cane stick and shells tear gas at Jorethang Mela Police breaks cane stick and shells tear gas at Jorethang Mela
921
Crime

Police breaks cane sticks and shells tear gas at Jorethang Mela
Soreng Public demands Gram Sabha flays SDF party panchayat monopoly ; all eyes on Monday Soreng Public demands Gram Sabha flays SDF party panchayat monopoly ; all eyes on Monday
294
Life Style

Soreng Public demands Gram Sabha flays SDF party panchayat monopoly ; all eyes on Monday
To Top
%d bloggers like this: