PS Golay and Bhaichung Bhutia meet concluded in happy mood

Gangtok, 15 Jan : Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM Party President PS Golay and Hamro Sikkim Party HSP Vice President Bhaichung Bhutia meet took place here at local hotel in capital Gangtok today.

After 45 minutes of closed meeting both the leaders talked to media persons where both the leaders explains that this was simply a gesture to greet each other.

Maintaining proximity away from alliance to fight Assembly Election 2019 both the leaders informed that they would hold second round of meeting on 31 January this month which will be CEC level.

However both leaders have expressed that their mission will be eradicating Pawan Chamling led SDF government which is unbecoming party for democracy.

