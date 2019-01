FIR lodged against Sikkim CM for insulting modesty of women

Gangtok, 15 Jan : Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM women’s wing Nari Shakti lodges FIR against Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling At Sadar Thana here at capital Gangtok.

Date : 15.01.2019

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha frontal organisation Nari Shakti (Womens wing) step up with legal action against recent derogatory remark by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on modesy of women.

Representatives of Nari Shakti today officially lodges FIR against Chief Minister urging immediate action. In return Sadar Police station assures to take a matter seriously.

Nari Shakti also to file complain in CID branch as well as with various national level women organizations.

Ranjana Pradhan,

Secretary (Press and Publicity), SKM.