Credit goes to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 1000 bedded multi speciality hospital of Sikkim : BJP

Gangtok, 14 Jan : The Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling inaugurates 1000 bedded multi speciality hospital on Monday here at Gangtok which is scaled as 2nd AIIMS of Nation in terms of infrastructure.

However now the Bharatiya Janta Party Sikkim has accused the SDF Government led by Pawan Chamling for isolating former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji who was the real architect behind this tantamount health infra come up , also Sikkim BJP accused Sikkim Government for not inviting Union Health Minister neither State Governor was invited for inaugural ceremony.

Sikkim BJP writes in social media page , “Mini AIIMS hospital which is inaugurated today at Sichey is the greatest gift to Sikkimese people by late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his visit to Sikkim in 2002. This Hospital was a promise of former Prime Minister of India late Ataljee to be constructed in Sikkim for Sikkimese people. He had called it Mini AIIMS because all such facilities available at AIIMS Delhi would be provided at Gangtok at this hospital. Central Govt gave 1000 crores to built this Hospital but irony is Sikkim govt chief didn’t had a courtesy to invite Union Health Minister nor the Governor of Sikkim during the inaugurating the function. They are expert and hurry in taking all credit by the CM is perfect example of his dictatorship”.

