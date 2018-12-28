Govt 24th Anniversary of Govt Formation of SDF Govt

Gangtok, Dec 28 (IPR) : The 24th Anniversary of the Government Formation of the Sikkim Democratic Front Government was commemorated today in a grand manner at the Saramsa Gardens in the outskirts of the state capital, Gangtok.

The statuesque commemoration had the presence of the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Pawan Chamling as the Chief Guest. Along with him, the Speaker of Sikkim State Legislative Assembly- Shri K.N Rai, Deputy Speaker- Shri S.G Lepcha, Members of Parliament, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Sikkim State Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) were seated on the dais.

Also present on the occasion were functionaries of the Panchayati Raj Institution of the State, Municipal Council Representatives, Heads of Departments, Government Officials from all the four Districts and representatives of Group C & D Government Employees Associations.

Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling, while addressing the programme reaffirmed the commitment of the state government towards the growth and progress of Sikkim and the Sikkimese people. While tendering his gratitude to all, the Chief Minister stated that the 24 year Anniversary is a celebration of the state and its people and called upon all the functionaries of the state government to come together and collectively strategize on the future of the state.

The Chief Minister stated that he stands only in service of Sikkim and its people and established that his entire life is selflessly dedicated to the cause of taking Sikkim to the pinnacles of progress and prosperity.

While addressing the young lot of officers in the State administration, the Chief Minister called upon them to appreciate the Sikkim of today while not losing sight of the struggles that the state has undergone in order to achieve this status of a world class state. He added that the present government has focused on human development since day one and called upon the current generation to take forward the growth story of the state.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the best of visions and policies cannot come to fruition if it is not conjugated with the efforts of able bureaucrats and officials and extended his appreciation and thankfulness to all the state government functionaries from the lowest to the highest level for their efforts in transforming Sikkim into an exemplar.

The Chief Minister outlined the many challenges that his government had to face when they took reins of the State back in 1994, and presented comparative analyses of the benchmarks of progress then and in the present day. He highlighted that 24 years of trials and tribulations have gone into making the Sikkim of everyone’s dream, hence all segments of the state government have to come forward with a sense of ownership and strive towards upholding the values of peace, progress and prosperity that can be found in its finest in Sikkim. He called upon the state administration to be systematic in their approach and not personalize it as the government is of the people and endeavours to serve the people. He enunciated that the government officials have to respect the continued mandate of the Sikkimese for peace and progress and thus they should all work together to give the people what they aspire for.

Providing major bonanza to state government Group C and D employees, adhoc and temporary employees working in various departments, the Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Chamling made several announcements. He announced that the qualifying period for promotion for group C & D employees would now be reduced to five years. Likewise, female workers engaged in various sectors on temporary capacity in any sector will entitled to six months maternity leave. Chief Minister Shri Chamling said that all Safai Karmacharis working under various government departments for more than ten years will be regularised.

He also announced that employees working under Group C and D grade from last five years and above will be regularized. He directed all the concerned Departments to submit the proposal by 15th January, and ensure implementation of all the above announcements by 31st of January, 2019. He also announced that all pending promotions of Group C & D employees will be done immediately on priority.

The Chief Minister further announced that Sikkim government will issue Other Backward Class (OBC) Certificates and Scheduled Caste (ST) Certificates to non-COI / Sikkim Subject holders those who have valid Voter Cards, Residential Certificates and Trade Licenses said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also announced that all vacant posts in the Government will be advertised at the earliest.

He announced that the qualifying period for promotion of police constable and forest guards will be reduced from 15 years to 5 years. Thus, they will be entitled to get next promotion after five years.

“Under Sikkim Police Service, now police officers will be promoted upto IG Range, before it was done upto DIG range only. And now onwards Police Inspector (PI) and Sub-Inspector (SI) will be eligible to get next promotion after 6 years of service. Earlier under Sikkim Police Service they used to get promotion after 8 years of service and from henceforth the qualifying period will be 6 years” added Shri Chamling.

The Chief Minister said that’under the ‘One Family One Job Scheme’ of the State Government, twenty thousand unemployed youths will get appointment order during Rojgar Mela which is scheduled to be held on January 12 at Paljor Stadium. He assured that they will be regularised after 5 years of service. He added that if anyone is left out during this Mela, they will appointed in the second phase.

He informed the gathering that the Janta Mela will commence from 16th January 16, 2019.

Earlier, the program started with the welcome address by State Chief Secretary Shri A.K. Shrivastava who offered best wishes to the Chief Minister on marking 24 years of successful governance on behalf of all the government employees of the State. He highlighted various achievements of the state under the leadership of the Chief Minister like the airport connectivity through the Pakyong Greenfield Airport, Total Literate State Status, completion of the Holy Buddhist Trinity with the inauguration of the Chenrezing Shingkham at Pelling, amongst others. The Chief Secretary stated that the Future Policy Award to the HCM by the UN at Rome has added a dimension to the organic state status of Sikkim. In conclusion, the Chief Secretary highlighted that the Parliamentary Committee Of Commerce had expressed satisfaction at the progress rate of Sikkim and the policies adopted by the state which testifies that Sikkim is moving in the right direction.

Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and FRED/ Shri VB Pathak gave a brief report on the progress achieved by the state government during the last 24 years.

The function also saw the release of three books by the Chief Minister. These books have been published by the Information and Public Relations Department, namely;

1) SIKKIM- crossing a new horizon, Volume X

2) Mero Sapna Ko Sikkim , Volume X

3) the Coffee Table Book – Future Policy Award 2018.

Recent teacher promotees from the post of School Mothers from all over Sikkim also felicitated the Chief Minister in appreciation and gratitude.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Secretary, Rural Management & development Department, Shri C.S. Rao.

