State SKM pitch loan waiver upto Rs 5 Lakh

Lalit Dahal and Dilip Karki

Jorthang, 22 Dec : The sequel of 10th Rolu Picnic of Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha Party SKM was celebrated with vigour and zest at Rolu in South Sikkim on Friday. The event was graced by SKM Party supremo PS Golay, SKM MLAs KN Lepcha , Ven. Sonam Lama , functionaries , huge numbers of party supporters and new comers from different political parties as Well as retired officers.

It may be noted here that since last few days a weeklong “1st Yuwa Nari Convention 2018” is underway at Rolu with massive attendance of youths camped.

The event started with prayers at nearby Rolu Mandir. Event was followed by mass joining in SKM party from different places across all four districts of Sikkim.

Labour Dept Chairman cum SDF Party founder Sr. functionary Mohan Dungmali who resigned just a day earlier from SDF party was welcomed in SKM party in presence of SKM Party President. A known personality of social media Pema Chulthim Bhutia along with his supporters also joined party. This was followed with joining of Dr. Shiva Kumar Sharma , retired govt officials.

During the address session MLAs KN Lepcha and Sonam Lama made a strong and hard hitting accusation against Pawan Chamling led SDF Govt in power since 25 years.

Event also witnessed launching of party music video album, paintings , Party Calender 2019, cultural extravaganza..

In the other hand SKM President PS Golay expressed his gratitude for assembly of mass in large numbers which Golay referred to as good indication of democractic movement among all. He thanked massive attendance as well as new comers in party which according to him will foster better system change ‘Parivartan’ March of SKM Party.

Golay also flayed Pawan Chamling led SDF Govt for mis management and weak governance where only rich ones and close ones were benefited but the downtrodden people of Sikkim are sidelined everytime since 25 years of govt. He accused SDF Govt Has no interest in people but are self centered for own benefits, they tactically are involved making fake promises to lure innocents.

Golay voiced that this time SKM Party will make a government regardless how much SDF tries luring innocents people with Janta Mela , Job Offers and Fancies Schemes. He said people are now updated their mindsets , they will give befitting reply in 2019 election to SDF and Pawan Chamling.

Making slew of opportunity announcements for all ages after SKM come in power. He announced that once his party come in power then loan taken by educated unemployed up to Rs 5 Lakh shall be waived off!

Golay made sharp attacks on SDF for creating communal fractures for vote bank , arising communal disharmony , rising political crimes during SDF governance. He also accused that SDF has no shame at all , they will go down to whatever level to defame opponents, they may even coup political murders , kidnappings that which is not a new thing for them to do so. Golay claimed that he will very soon reveal witchcraft webbed by SDF in past and their sluggish misdeeds to remain in govt.

PS Golay appraising the mammoth gathering that everyone must adapt to Gandhian philoshopy of non-violence, peace and communal harmony despite whatever nasty forces tries to distract the mission path Parivartaan of SKM Party.

Like this: Like Loading...