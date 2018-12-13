HORRENDOUS: Father Raped 13-Year-Old Daughter for Two Years, Then Murdered Her – in Kalimpong

Kalimpong , 13 Dec (TDC) : “My father has made my life hell, I fear someday, I may die” – perhaps the 13-year-old girl, whose dead body was recovered by police yesterday knew she didn’t have long to live.

Her friends from the village, who heard her say “My father has made my life hell, I fear someday, I may die” were children like her, and they didn’t know what she meant. The little girl who died, never got a chance to tell them the whole truth. Most of her friends are in shock.

Jaldhaka police have arrested 45-years-old Shukra Bahadur Pradhan from the remote Lower Godak village, on charges of murdering his own daughter. They were in for a shock, when the culprit confessed to also repeatedly raping his daughter for the past two years. This grotesque episode of human depravity just doesn’t end there. After murdering her, Shukra had audaciously buried his daughter next to his house, hoping it would cover his crime.

According to sources, Shukra Bahadur Pradhan was a very controlling person. He never allowed his daughter to mingle with anyone else. If she got delayed even by minutes while coming from somewhere, he would literally make her life hell, by brutally beating her up. The neighbours also informed the press that, he used to brutalize his wife too, because of which, she had left him roughly two years ago.

On the night of the 9th of December, the little girl had been delayed similarly, he went on to brutalize her, and later killed her. He then attempted to hide his crime by burying her right next to his house. On the 10th of December, informed had his nephew that his daughter had committed suicide the night before, “so I buried her.”

Shocked, his nephew went to inquire, and when he found the place where the little girl had been buried, he raised alarm. This brought other people from the village there, and gradually the truth came out.

When Jaldhaka Police OC Nilam Sanjeev Kujur conducted preliminary interrogation/inquiry at the site of murder, Shukra Bahadur Pradhan told him, in front of the press, how she had threatened to expose his repeatedly raping her, and he ended up killing her.

This incident has left everyone in the village numb, with his own family members now asking for a death sentence for him.

Police have recovered the dead body of the little girl, and have sent it for autopsy. Meanwhile, Shukra Bahadur Pradhan was presented at the Kalimpong District Court, and the court has sent him on 7 days of police custody. Cases have been filed against him under sections IPC 302, 201 and POCSO RW Section 6.

Source The Darjeeling Chronicles

