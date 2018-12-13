fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

Gone Missing Mother and her two minors rescued from Vododra (Gujarat) with help of Gujarat Police

Gone Missing Mother and her two minors rescued from Vododra (Gujarat) with help of Gujarat Police

Gone Missing Mother and her two minors rescued from Vododra (Gujarat) with help of Gujarat Police

Gangtok, 13 Dec : On 06 Dec , Sadar Police received a written missing complainant from Raj Darjee of Tathangchen Gangtok regarding missing of his wife Ruja Darjee, 38 years who is an alcoholic and mentally unsound and her two daughters Rubina Darjee 8 Years old and Rashi Darjee 3 Yeras old.

On 09 Dec , they were traced in Vadodra city at Gujarat State by Gujarat police in a bad condition and then reported the matter to Sikkim Police. After which with the immediate support of DGP Sikkim who contacted the commissioner of Police (Vododra) Shri Anupam Singh Gahlaut IPS and DCPO (Vadodra) Saroj Kumari who then arranged to sent back the missing woman and her two daughters under the police escort consisting of SI Hiral Vyas and Women constable Minakshi Chowdhary.

The missing woman is presently rehabilitated in Freedom Rehabilitation Centre Tathangchen Gtk, for counseling and the two siblings are handed over to father Raj Darjee.
The family members of the missing woman had extended their heartfelt gratitude to DGP Sikkim and the entire team of Gujarat police for for selfless service.

In connection to above retrieval of missing woman, a big incident could had been taken place since there were two minors. Speedy action of Gujarat Police on time is worth applauding result of which they are safely brought to home.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Laten Sherpa unearths massive scam in Sewerage Treatment Plant at Namchi Laten Sherpa unearths massive scam in Sewerage Treatment Plant at Namchi
2.6K
State

Laten Sherpa unearths massive scam in Sewerage Treatment Plant at Namchi
CBI Investigation On Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling CBI Investigation On Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling
1.5K
State

CBI Investigation On Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling
1.2K
Education

Demand for Sikkim University Campus Again Flares Up
Sikkim BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa Attack Chamling Over Public Property Misuse Sikkim BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa Attack Chamling Over Public Property Misuse
769
State

Sikkim BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa Attack Chamling Over Public Property Misuse
Chamling and his Cabinets will go to jail not officials : SKM Chamling and his Cabinets will go to jail not officials : SKM
676
State

Chamling and his Cabinets will go to jail not officials : SKM
SNPP makes an attack on SDF government and Pawan Chamling SNPP makes an attack on SDF government and Pawan Chamling
641
State

SNPP makes an attack on SDF government and Pawan Chamling
HORRENDOUS: Father Raped 13-Year-Old Daughter for Two Years, Then Murdered Her - in Kalimpong HORRENDOUS: Father Raped 13-Year-Old Daughter for Two Years, Then Murdered Her - in Kalimpong
552
Sexual Assault

HORRENDOUS: Father Raped 13-Year-Old Daughter for Two Years, Then Murdered Her – in Kalimpong
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: