Crime Gone Missing Mother and her two minors rescued from Vododra (Gujarat) with help of Gujarat Police

Gangtok, 13 Dec : On 06 Dec , Sadar Police received a written missing complainant from Raj Darjee of Tathangchen Gangtok regarding missing of his wife Ruja Darjee, 38 years who is an alcoholic and mentally unsound and her two daughters Rubina Darjee 8 Years old and Rashi Darjee 3 Yeras old.

On 09 Dec , they were traced in Vadodra city at Gujarat State by Gujarat police in a bad condition and then reported the matter to Sikkim Police. After which with the immediate support of DGP Sikkim who contacted the commissioner of Police (Vododra) Shri Anupam Singh Gahlaut IPS and DCPO (Vadodra) Saroj Kumari who then arranged to sent back the missing woman and her two daughters under the police escort consisting of SI Hiral Vyas and Women constable Minakshi Chowdhary.

The missing woman is presently rehabilitated in Freedom Rehabilitation Centre Tathangchen Gtk, for counseling and the two siblings are handed over to father Raj Darjee.

The family members of the missing woman had extended their heartfelt gratitude to DGP Sikkim and the entire team of Gujarat police for for selfless service.

In connection to above retrieval of missing woman, a big incident could had been taken place since there were two minors. Speedy action of Gujarat Police on time is worth applauding result of which they are safely brought to home.

