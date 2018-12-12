fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
State

Laten Sherpa unearths massive scam in Sewerage Treatment Plant at Namchi

 

Laten Sherpa unearths massive scam in Sewerage Treatment Plant at Namchi

Laten Sherpa unearths massive scam in Sewerage Treatment Plant at Namchi

Namchi ,11 Dec : The Bharatiya Janta Party BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa has once again appeared in social media Facebook Platform to expose the misdeed of Pawan Chamling led Sikkim Democratic Front SDF under whom corruption and scams are fostering immensely.

 

The expose reveals with documents that Rs 10 Crore 97 Lakh Rupees sanctioned for construction of Two numbers of Sewerage Treatment Plant STP1 and STP 2in the year 2009 is not done even after this long time, whereas the sum of Rupees Twenty Five Lakh was chipped to purchase vehciles for Minister, Advisor and PCE-Secretary Ws & PHE Dept (Water Supply and Primary Health Engineering Dept).

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

CBI Investigation On Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling CBI Investigation On Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling
1.3K
State

CBI Investigation On Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling
Chamling and his Cabinets will go to jail not officials : SKM Chamling and his Cabinets will go to jail not officials : SKM
499
State

Chamling and his Cabinets will go to jail not officials : SKM
SNPP makes an attack on SDF government and Pawan Chamling SNPP makes an attack on SDF government and Pawan Chamling
375
State

SNPP makes an attack on SDF government and Pawan Chamling
326
Education

Demand for Sikkim University Campus Again Flares Up
Sikkim BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa Attack Chamling Over Public Property Misuse Sikkim BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa Attack Chamling Over Public Property Misuse
321
State

Sikkim BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa Attack Chamling Over Public Property Misuse
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: