State Laten Sherpa unearths massive scam in Sewerage Treatment Plant at Namchi

Namchi ,11 Dec : The Bharatiya Janta Party BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa has once again appeared in social media Facebook Platform to expose the misdeed of Pawan Chamling led Sikkim Democratic Front SDF under whom corruption and scams are fostering immensely.

The expose reveals with documents that Rs 10 Crore 97 Lakh Rupees sanctioned for construction of Two numbers of Sewerage Treatment Plant STP1 and STP 2in the year 2009 is not done even after this long time, whereas the sum of Rupees Twenty Five Lakh was chipped to purchase vehciles for Minister, Advisor and PCE-Secretary Ws & PHE Dept (Water Supply and Primary Health Engineering Dept).

