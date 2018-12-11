Demand for Sikkim University Campus Again Flares Up

Yangang , 11 Dec : Founded under the Act of Parliament in the year 2007 , the Central University Sikkim CUS was proposed to come up with their infrastructure, assets and campus at Yangyang in South Sikkim.

Today, after 12 years of wait the dream still lays unattended , unfulfilled. In present the Sikkim University runs in temporary private buildings across the stretch of 15 to 16 kms in Capital Gangtok extending from Saramsa to Burtuk.

There are 32 departments in the temporary run Central University Sikkim CUS operating activities at respective locations of which main administrativevoffice is located at 6th Mile in Tadong which building previously was Youth Hostel of Sports and Youths Affairs Dept Govt Of Sikkim.

There has been going on several callous ever since last 5 to 6 years over the plight of non existance of own CUS campus by the students and faculties. Deprived from own campus each year students SUSA has been demanding immediate construction of campus but the irony is that all voices dissipates in thin air before the state govt.

Many batches have passed out since last 12 years unfortunately University running from the private buildings. Students often regret to call they study in CUS Becuase they feel awkward as they doesn’t have permanent identity to boldly say out.

On 9 Dec the delagates of students led by Sikkim University Students Association SUSA President Palsang Tamang assisted by newly formed Campus Demand Committee of 32 Members from each department of Sikkim University visited Yangang CUS campus to intervene into status of construction going on where they found the civil construction hasn’t taken place as it should be.

According to President Palsang Tamang wilith such negligence the CUS campus is still going to be a dream.

President has called all political parties and think tanks to take up the matter to highest level and approach competent authorities becuase after all this CUS belongs not for present but the infrastructure also belongs to generation and after generation.

