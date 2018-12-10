Sikkim BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa Attack Chamling Over Public Property Misuse

Pakyong , 09 Dec : Well Known Sikkim Bharatiya Janta Party BJP Youth Leader Laten Sherpa who has been actively exposing misdeeds of Pawan Chamling led Sikkim Democratic Front SDF Govt has once again appeared in Live! Facebook video webcast where Sherpa has attacked Pawan Chamling for misusing the public property favoring choice of people and influentials.

Laten Sherpa accuses that during the period of 25 years Pawan Chamling has only favored his close aide, legislators, buracrates , relatives by providing public property , immovable assets like land.

40 minutes Live! video of BJP youth leader Laten Sherpa takes on internet by fire in social media , slew of criticism from various people have started seeding against Pawan Chamling and his ruling party SDF!

