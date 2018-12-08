State Chamling and his Cabinets will go to jail not officials : SKM

Gangtok, 07 Dec : Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM Party spokesperson Jacob Khaling made ballastic attack on Sikkim Democratic Front SDF government while addressing the press meet on Thursday here at capital Gangtok.

Khaling informed media that Pawan Chamling is started seeing his fate, he has started seeing his future in jail that is the reason he is saying in his speech ‘Beware officials if “Goonda Party” will come in power than be ready to go to jail’. Chamling’s frustration is clearly visible that a time has come and he accepts from his heart and mind that he will definitely go to jail!

Speaking on the corruption Khaling accused the Chamling led SDF govt is covered with full of corruption since their 25 years of tenure, the key leader Pawan Chamling is seed of corruption who shall be jailed for misdeeds and his cabinets once SKM government come in power.

Flaying 4 Dec statement of Pawan Chamling during State Level Secretriate inauguation Khaling assures that no officials shall go to jail.

Like this: Like Loading...