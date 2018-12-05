State CBI Investigation On Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling

Gangtok, 05 Dec : The President of Sikkim National People’s Party (SNPP) Delay Namgyal Barfungpa once again dares Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling to face Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if CM claims he does not holds any “Benami Property” if found he confidently is saying people can take those properties.

SNPP President during the press interaction told TVOS that the matter is in the supreme court since a very long time, the state of Sikkim has restricted entry of CBI in Sikkim by quashing the Delhi Police Act 1978 through notification in 2012.

On asking what is the status and progress of the case he replied, presently this case is served Lokayukta since 2014, just 3 times hearing was called by State Lokayukta but ‘Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied’. I am surprised why it is taking so long for Lokayukta to act on the case ? What does it holds back to undergo CBI investigation or even Special Investigation Team SIT ?

If Chamling is clean I repeat let him withdraw the notification making an entry for CBI to do their work, everything will be transparent after the investigation.

On 7 Dec we are holding for the first time in Singtam , a public meet where several core issues, party policies, agendas will be publicised.

