State HSP approached SC to resolve ‘Immigrant’ tag on Sikkimese Nepali Community

New Delhi , 29 Nov : Hamro Sikkim Party HSP led by Vice President Bhaichung Bhutia, Party Spokesperson Biraj Adhikari and other members have approached Supreme Court of India to resolve divisive word ‘Immigrant’. Today, the team submitted petition for amendment to SC , later the HSP party addressed national media at Press Club Of India PCI Hall.

During 90’s a case between RC Poudyal vs Union Of India in SC where the SC referred word “immigrant” to Sikkimese Nepali community leaving a wound in a peaceful and unified state.

During the press briefing VC Bhaichung Bhutia also exposed how the SDF govt just recently conspired the burning of several important power project files worth thousands of crores to destroy evidence against the corrupt blacksheeps , SDF legislators, Close Aide, Top Bureaucrats , Babus and relatives of Chamling linked to amassing irregularities. Bhutia also pointed out that the hatching process of the fire conspiracy took place immediately after one of the infamous Top Brass IPS Police Officer was transferred to Fire and Emergency Services just couple of days back. Speaking to national media in New Delhi PCI Hall , Biraj Adhikari added that burning files in state of Sikkim is no a new thing as it has taken place earlier in NB Bhandari government wherein similar fashion huge numbers of files kept in PWD Department record section was compromised in fire giving shortcircuit as petty reason. Adhikari flayed SDF government for carrying notorious steps to trash corruption proofs using all machinery and tactics. The state of Sikkim is submerged in tantamount corruption affairs under Chamling led ruling Sikkim Democratic Front SDF party , that which needs to be investigated.

