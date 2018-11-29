State Fire Conspiracy : “To destroy corruption evidences , Power Dept record room engulfed in fire”

Gangtok, 28 Nov : On mid night as per sources the top floor of Govt of Sikkim Power and Energy Department Mechanical section of office was totally damaged by massive fire which took place around mid night.

The area was totally turned into ashes due to huge outbreak of fire , huge quantities of files in record room was seen turned into ashes which according to department were important files.

In this matter the Hamro Sikkim Party has alleged that Sikkim which is having plenty of Hydro Projects is also having plenty of cases related to amassing wrong doings , commission and percentage.

The fire undoubtedly seems to be set in order to destroy the evidences which were in files in record room. The reason behind the fire must be examined and investigated by state govt setting independent enquiry committee after which facts must be made public transparently.

In the other hand in last visit during Pakyong Airport inauguration PM Narendra Modi questioned the utilisation and execution of Rs.1,500 crore to Improve Power Transmission Througout Sikkim

and Rs.14,000 crore for Six Numbers of Hydro Electric Power Projects in State.

Power and Energy Department of Govt of Sikkim when contacted told TVOS that details of incident will be provided as well as files and documents which were gutted in massive fire will also be told.

