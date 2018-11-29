fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
State

Fire Conspiracy : “To destroy corruption evidences , Power Dept record room engulfed in fire”

Fire Conspiracy : “To destroy corruption evidences , Power Dept record room engulfed in fire”

Gangtok, 28 Nov : On mid night as per sources the top floor of Govt of Sikkim Power and Energy Department Mechanical section of office was totally damaged by massive fire which took place around mid night.
The area was totally turned into ashes due to huge outbreak of fire , huge quantities of files in record room was seen turned into ashes which according to department were important files.

In this matter the Hamro Sikkim Party has alleged that Sikkim which is having plenty of Hydro Projects is also having plenty of cases related to amassing wrong doings , commission and percentage.
The fire undoubtedly seems to be set in order to destroy the evidences which were in files in record room. The reason behind the fire must be examined and investigated by state govt setting independent enquiry committee after which facts must be made public transparently.

In the other hand in last visit during Pakyong Airport inauguration PM Narendra Modi questioned the utilisation and execution of Rs.1,500 crore to Improve Power Transmission Througout Sikkim
and Rs.14,000 crore for Six Numbers of Hydro Electric Power Projects in State.

Power and Energy Department of Govt of Sikkim when contacted told TVOS that details of incident will be provided as well as files and documents which were gutted in massive fire will also be told.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

783
Crime

Miscreant chopped cow’s mammary milking gland in Sikkim
Pahuna Trailer Out Ahead Pre Release 7 Dec Pahuna Trailer Out Ahead Pre Release 7 Dec
713
Life Style

Pahuna Trailer Out Ahead Pre Release 7 Dec
Letter To BJP : "SDF is scared and has no option left now" Letter To BJP : "SDF is scared and has no option left now"
677
State

Letter To BJP : “SDF is scared and has no option left now”
Airport Affected Families Serves 5 Days Ultimatum To Govt Over Property Compensation Airport Affected Families Serves 5 Days Ultimatum To Govt Over Property Compensation
676
Aviation

Airport Affected Families Serves 5 Days Ultimatum To Govt Over Property Compensation
HSP approached SC to resolve 'Immigrant' tag on Sikkimese Nepali Community HSP approached SC to resolve 'Immigrant' tag on Sikkimese Nepali Community
224
State

HSP approached SC to resolve ‘Immigrant’ tag on Sikkimese Nepali Community
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: