fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Crime

Miscreant chopped cow’s mammary milking gland in Sikkim

Miscreant chopped cow’s mammary milking gland in Sikkim

Pakyong , 25 Nov : Unidentified miscreants sneaked in the cow shed of Gokul Tirwa of Singbel in East Sikkim on 22nd night and chopped the (Mammary Gland) milking nipple of the milching cow. The investigation is going on at Makha Police Station.

In TVOS social media after news appeared thousands of people criticised and condemned the incident as most heinous and inhumane accusing unidentified culprit to be charged with exemplary punishment for wrong doing.
The police has intensified search to nab culprit.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Pahuna Trailer Out Ahead Pre Release 7 Dec Pahuna Trailer Out Ahead Pre Release 7 Dec
562
Life Style

Pahuna Trailer Out Ahead Pre Release 7 Dec
Letter To BJP : "SDF is scared and has no option left now" Letter To BJP : "SDF is scared and has no option left now"
430
State

Letter To BJP : “SDF is scared and has no option left now”
Airport Affected Families Serves 5 Days Ultimatum To Govt Over Property Compensation Airport Affected Families Serves 5 Days Ultimatum To Govt Over Property Compensation
333
Aviation

Airport Affected Families Serves 5 Days Ultimatum To Govt Over Property Compensation
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: