Crime Miscreant chopped cow’s mammary milking gland in Sikkim

Pakyong , 25 Nov : Unidentified miscreants sneaked in the cow shed of Gokul Tirwa of Singbel in East Sikkim on 22nd night and chopped the (Mammary Gland) milking nipple of the milching cow. The investigation is going on at Makha Police Station.

In TVOS social media after news appeared thousands of people criticised and condemned the incident as most heinous and inhumane accusing unidentified culprit to be charged with exemplary punishment for wrong doing.

The police has intensified search to nab culprit.

Like this: Like Loading...