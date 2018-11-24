State Letter To BJP : “SDF is scared and has no option left now”

23 Nov, Gangtok : Sikkim Democratic Front SDF Party has no option left to tarnish uprising fame and reputation of Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha Party which is spearheading its programme to reach out grassroots level within the state.

SDF cannot tolerate their supporters plying towards SKM now and then, that is the reason when all four corners are empty they have started digging old matter which has no stable ground to defame SKM party. This was informed during the press conference by two SKM MLAs Kunga Nima Lepcha and Ven.Sonam Lama to the press persons here at capital Gangtok.

Two SKM MLAs defends over the recently published letter in English local daily stating SKM party is for the betterment of the people, the letter dated 10 Sep 2015 signed by 7 then SKM MLAs refer to tantamount corruption thriving in Sikkim state run by Chamling led SDF party since two decades. Their intention of writing a letter to the Bharatiya Janta Party BJP National President Amit Shah was clear and transparent that excessive corruption is taking place in the state which needs to be acted upon from Delhi by pressing CBI enquiry against the Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, his present and former Legislators, Family members, Associates.

Two SKM MLAs Ven. Sonam Lama and Kunga Nima Lepcha accepts letter was written but the content of the letter in all form was for the larger interest of people of Sikkim.

Within just 2 months after the letter was submitted to BJP National President Amit Shah seven SKM MLAs defected to ruling SDF party , said SKM MLAs.

Today, SDF party is trying to portray themselves clean by pulling unnecessary outdated matters, we believe SDF is left with no any option in order to distract the mindsets of the people of Sikkim so they are shooting in the dark.

