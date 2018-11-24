Airport Affected Families Serves 5 Days Ultimatum To Govt Over Property Compensation

Pakyong, 24 Nov : More than 20 to 30 aggrieved Airport Affected families of Pakyong today staged “Dharna” at the main gate of Pakyong Airport restricting movement of traffic in and out of Airport. The said, “Dharna” (Protest) started off from 9:30 AM to 10 AM, following the protest carrying placard, posters and slogans immediately the SDM Pakyong and SDPO Pakyong Sub-Division visited the spot.

According to protestors the SDM and SDPO have assured that their grievance will be heard and taken up to District Collector East in writing.

The families have invoked 5 days ultimatum which ceases on 30 Nov, if their demand is not met then they would continue to stage the similar protest at same spot thereafter.

Recall more than 66 families have raised a voice concerning damages to their property at the vicinity of Airport of which compensation is yet to be paid at par with latest Land Compensation Rules and Rate.

Today, following the assurance the protest has been called off until 30 Nov is understood from the letter submitted to DC East by SDM Pakyong Sub-Division (Attached Below).

Adding here, the families informed they would not let Geo Spar Construction Company work at Western Flank of Airport unless the judgement is announced by Sikkim State High Court regarding the same.

