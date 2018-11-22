Life Style Pahuna Trailer Out Ahead Pre Release 7 Dec

Pakyong, 22 Nov : Produced under Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra’s banner Purple Pebble Pictures, the film which was shot in tiny Himalayan State of India Sikkim has been directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala. It stars Ishika Gurung, Anmol Limboo, Manju KC, Saran Rai, Binod Pradhan, Uttam Pradhan and Banita Lagun from state of Sikkim.

Priyanka Chopra’s maiden Sikkimese production Pahuna: The Little Visitors dropped its first trailer ahead of its 7 December release.

From a world premiere at TIFF to SAFF Montreal to India Kaleidoscope, NYC, Our Little Visitors have been around the world & are finally coming to India. I’m so proud of this film: https://t.co/3dL8kl2B18 @PurplePebblePic @chopramadhu1 @PaakhiATyrewala @CFSINDIAORG #PahunaTrailer

Pahuna revolves around three Nepali children — a girl, a boy and an infant — who get separated from their parents, escape the Maoists agitation in Nepal and flee to Sikkim. The trailer reveals plenty of sweet moments as the three children bond together and make a new home for themselves. Shot in the most beautiful locations along the Himalayas, the trailer teases an incredibly moving film about children who learn to survive against all odds.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year. It was adjudged the Best Film (Jury Choice) and got a Special Mention by Professional Jury in The International Feature Film Category at SCHLINGEL International Children’s Film Festival in Germany.

Directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala and Produced by Purple Pebble Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on Dec.7th, 2018.

Movie Credits:

Cast: Ishika Gurung, Anmol Limboo, Manju KC, Saran Rai, Binod Pradhan, Uttam Pradhan and Banita Lagun

Director: Paakhi A Tyrewala

Producer: Purple Pebble Pictures

Co-Producer: CFSI ( Children’s Film Society India)

In association with Sikkim Government and Bonfire Tales

DOP: Ragul Dharuman

Dialogues: Biswas Timshina

Sound Designer: Rudra-Shankar

Music: Sagar Desai

Editor: Sarvesh Kumar Singh

Production Designer: Martand Mishra

Costume Designer: Pooja Shukla

Make-up: Eallina Pradhan

