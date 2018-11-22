Pahuna Trailer Out Ahead Pre Release 7 Dec
Pakyong, 22 Nov : Produced under Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra’s banner Purple Pebble Pictures, the film which was shot in tiny Himalayan State of India Sikkim has been directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala. It stars Ishika Gurung, Anmol Limboo, Manju KC, Saran Rai, Binod Pradhan, Uttam Pradhan and Banita Lagun from state of Sikkim.
Priyanka Chopra’s maiden Sikkimese production Pahuna: The Little Visitors dropped its first trailer ahead of its 7 December release.
From a world premiere at TIFF to SAFF Montreal to India Kaleidoscope, NYC, Our Little Visitors have been around the world & are finally coming to India. I’m so proud of this film: https://t.co/3dL8kl2B18 @PurplePebblePic @chopramadhu1 @PaakhiATyrewala @CFSINDIAORG #PahunaTrailer
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 20, 2018
Pahuna revolves around three Nepali children — a girl, a boy and an infant — who get separated from their parents, escape the Maoists agitation in Nepal and flee to Sikkim. The trailer reveals plenty of sweet moments as the three children bond together and make a new home for themselves. Shot in the most beautiful locations along the Himalayas, the trailer teases an incredibly moving film about children who learn to survive against all odds.
The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year. It was adjudged the Best Film (Jury Choice) and got a Special Mention by Professional Jury in The International Feature Film Category at SCHLINGEL International Children’s Film Festival in Germany.
Directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala and Produced by Purple Pebble Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on Dec.7th, 2018.
Movie Credits:
Cast: Ishika Gurung, Anmol Limboo, Manju KC, Saran Rai, Binod Pradhan, Uttam Pradhan and Banita Lagun
Director: Paakhi A Tyrewala
Producer: Purple Pebble Pictures
Co-Producer: CFSI ( Children’s Film Society India)
In association with Sikkim Government and Bonfire Tales
DOP: Ragul Dharuman
Dialogues: Biswas Timshina
Sound Designer: Rudra-Shankar
Music: Sagar Desai
Editor: Sarvesh Kumar Singh
Production Designer: Martand Mishra
Costume Designer: Pooja Shukla
Make-up: Eallina Pradhan