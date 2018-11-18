Life Style Gab Show 2018 On Youtube Channel Launched By The Voice Of Sikkim

Pakyong, 18 Nov : North East’s No.1 and the First Digital Media on Internet Medium The Voice Of Sikkim today has launched their first ever Weekend Sunday TV Show on YouTube Channel titled “Gab Show”. The show is being programmed organised , conceived and directed by the young dedicated team of TVOS to inspire the younger generation by showcasing the successful and inspiring personalities of society.

The half an hour show is beautifully programmed to make audiences stunned which is the first ever show to be aired in HD Quality in YouTube.

The First show guests are Dikila Barfungpa and David Rai with host Former Miss Sikkim Runners-Up Sushmita Gurung.

Visit http://youtube.com/thevoiceofsikkim

Check Out 18 Nov Sunday Episode 01

