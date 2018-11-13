Sexual Assault Assamese teacher arrested on sexual molestion with 6 yrs old minor

Pakyong, 13 Nov : Assamese person (teacher) named Anong Mallik (29) arrested for sexual molestation with 6 yrs old minor. Accused had been carrying heinous crime past many months. Minor was staying in hostel in which accused was also in charge.

According to source parents lodged FIR at Sikkim Police Station in Pakyong following which person was nabbed. Accused is sent on 14 days Judicial Custody to Rongyek Jail.

Accused joined school as teacher in 2017 is learnt when school also established same year.

