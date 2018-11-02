Education Dr Ramdas M Pai awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award 2018 by FICCI

Gangtok, 02 Nov : Dr. Ramdas M Pai, Padma Bhushan awardee 2011, Chairman Emeritus – Manipal Education and Medical Group and President & founding Pro Chancellor of Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) has been awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award 2018’, in recognition of his enormous contributions in the fields of Education and Healthcare by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

The citation has described him as an epitome of dedication and perseverance, who has contributed immensely at national and international level. He has spent his entire life working with the Manipal Group and his name has till date been synonymous with perseverance, dedication and attaining a larger purpose in all human endeavour.

Dr. Pai inherited the mantle of leadership of the Manipal institutions from the late Dr. TMA Pai, the founder of Manipal Group.

It was only due to the vision and foresight of Dr. Pai that Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) was born with the basic objective of strengthening the close link of education to skill development and the making the youth of our country and especially those from Sikkim, educated, skilled and employable, giving them the capacity to harness diverse opportunities both within and outside the country.

SMU was established in 1995 and is the first ever Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the country for higher Education and Health Care services. Subsequently, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS) was set as Sikkim’s first medical college, along with Central Referral Hospital (CRH) followed by Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT), the state’s first engineering college. Today, there are 8 constituent colleges under SMU.

Dr. Pai has contributed immensely to making the Manipal Brand a respected and trusted name not just in India but internationally as well. His principled stance, his unwavering commitment to promoting affordable and accessible education and healthcare has greatly benefited the public at large. His quiet and unassuming generosity through the Manipal Foundation, stand eloquent testimony to his care for the vulnerable sections of the society. “We are privileged to have his guidance thus far in our journey and we seek his continued guidance as we take many more steps forward in realizing the dreams of late Dr TMA Pai and Dr Pai himself,” Lt. Gen (Dr) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, SMU said.

