Sexual Assault Absconding “Dhongi Baba” Arrested For Raping Minor

Jeewan Subba

Jorethang , 30 Oct : In the row of successive detention of Dhongi Sadhus and Self Styled Godman in the nation in connection with sexual related cases.

In the same row now Sikkim which is the smallest tiny state envisages same case but Sikkim Police left no stone unturned to nab this Dhongi Rapist Sadhu Baba.

Sadhu Baba named Ganga Darjee aged 60 years old has been arrested by Jorethang Police in a Rape case on minor girl. A case was registered against him in Rangpo Police Station on 24/10/2018. This Sadhu Baba was absconding since then after committing the crime. On Tuesday, he was apprehended by Jorethang Police. Balatkari Baba is being handed over to Rangpo Police for further investigation.

