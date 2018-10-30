fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Govt

Justice Shri Vijay Kumar Bist sworn-in as New CJ of Sikkim High Court

Justice Shri Vijay Kumar Bist sworn-in as new CJ of Sikkim High Court

Justice Shri Vijay Kumar Bist sworn-in as new CJ of Sikkim High Court

Gangtok, 30 Oct (IPR) : The Justice Shri Vijay Kumar Bist, Senior Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court was today sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court following his appointment by the President of India on 24th October 2018.

Governor Ganga Prasad swearing-in Justice Shri Vijay Kumar Bist sworn-in as CJ of Sikkim High Court

In a brief ceremony held at Ashirvad Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) at Gangtok, Governor of Sikkim Shri Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office to the Justice Shri Vijay Kumar Bist. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling along with his Cabinet Colleagues, Speaker Shri K.N.Rai, Minister, Tourism, Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Culture, Watershed Management and Indo Nepal- Uttrakhand, River Projects, Government of Uttrakhand, Shri Satpal Maharaj, Hon’ble Judges of High Court of Sikkim, Justice Mrs Meenakshi M. Rai & Justice Mr. Bhaskar Raj Pradhan, Members of Parliament Shri P.D.Rai and Shri Hissey Lachungpa, MLAs, Chief Secretary Shri A.K.Shrivastava and Heads of Departments, Officials of Sikkim High Court and Members of High Court Bar Association among others.
Justice Bist was born on 17 September 1957 at Lansdowne, District Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand and obtained his Law Degree from Allahabad University. He enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in 1984 and started practicing at Allahabad High Court in various segments of litigations until November 2000. Following the creation of Uttarakhand High Court, he shifted to Nainital and practiced at Uttarakhand High Court. On 1st November 2008, he was elevated as Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.
The post of Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

753
Life Style

5 tourists feared dead , 3 sustained major injury in accident at West Sikkim
528
Govt

MoS Tribal Affairs Bhabhor on Sikkim visit
UN has nothing to do with Future Policy Award conferred to Sikkim CM : SKM UN has nothing to do with Future Policy Award conferred to Sikkim CM : SKM
522
State

UN has nothing to do with Future Policy Award conferred to Sikkim CM : SKM
Pakyong to Guwahati flight kick starts. Pic AAI Pakyong to Guwahati flight kick starts. Pic AAI
479
Aviation

Pakyong to Guwahati flight kick starts
BIG JOLT FOR RULING SDF PARTY : VICE PRESIDENT QUITS! BIG JOLT FOR RULING SDF PARTY : VICE PRESIDENT QUITS!
258
State

BIG JOLT FOR RULING SDF PARTY : VICE PRESIDENT QUITS!
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: