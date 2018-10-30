Govt Justice Shri Vijay Kumar Bist sworn-in as New CJ of Sikkim High Court

Gangtok, 30 Oct (IPR) : The Justice Shri Vijay Kumar Bist, Senior Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court was today sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court following his appointment by the President of India on 24th October 2018.

In a brief ceremony held at Ashirvad Bhavan (Raj Bhavan) at Gangtok, Governor of Sikkim Shri Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office to the Justice Shri Vijay Kumar Bist. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling along with his Cabinet Colleagues, Speaker Shri K.N.Rai, Minister, Tourism, Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Culture, Watershed Management and Indo Nepal- Uttrakhand, River Projects, Government of Uttrakhand, Shri Satpal Maharaj, Hon’ble Judges of High Court of Sikkim, Justice Mrs Meenakshi M. Rai & Justice Mr. Bhaskar Raj Pradhan, Members of Parliament Shri P.D.Rai and Shri Hissey Lachungpa, MLAs, Chief Secretary Shri A.K.Shrivastava and Heads of Departments, Officials of Sikkim High Court and Members of High Court Bar Association among others.

Justice Bist was born on 17 September 1957 at Lansdowne, District Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand and obtained his Law Degree from Allahabad University. He enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh in 1984 and started practicing at Allahabad High Court in various segments of litigations until November 2000. Following the creation of Uttarakhand High Court, he shifted to Nainital and practiced at Uttarakhand High Court. On 1st November 2008, he was elevated as Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

