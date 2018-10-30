fbpx
State

BIG JOLT FOR RULING SDF PARTY : VICE PRESIDENT QUITS!

Pakyong, 30 Oct : SDF Party faces a big jolt on Monday when the most important think tank of party resigned by submitting resignation to SDF Party President Pawan Chamling. Vital pillar of SDF BS Panth three times MLA cum Former Deputy Speaker resigned from the party leaving a big question on the stability of SDF party which is facing a teething criticism in the state of Sikkim.
Panth flays that 25 years of governance the SDF party di nothing but kept on fooling the innocent people with lies and promises, creating a division in society by communal hatred was an only main objective of Chamling led SDF government.
The resignation contains the slew of SDF government misdeeds.
After quitting the senior most party functionary BS Panth who is also Vice President of SDF party has now opened the flood door for others. Social Media was flooded with praises for BS Panth after resignation who till date is one of the cleanest and resourceful person.

Sources inform that more and more SDF party cadre are soon quitting the party due to the fact they reveal SDF is now just a one-man party of Pawan Chamling who is only focussed in saving his chair just to avoid CBI against him for alleged massive corruption and embezzlement.

 

