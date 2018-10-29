Aviation Pakyong to Guwahati flight kick starts

Sashi Thapa

Pakyong , 29 Oct : A most awaited flight service becomes operational on Sunday here at Pakyong Airport. The spicejet flight kick starts its second round of passangers to board from Pakyong to Guwahati. A moment was attended by Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Sh Prem Das Rai in Pakyong.

Recall on 4 Oct Pakyong Airport witnessed first passanger flight service by Spicejet enabling people of Sikkim to connect with Kolkata, the first commercial spicejet Bombardier Q400 flight that touched down was given majestic reception with salute by canon water jet.

Similarly Pakyong flight that touched down Guwahati Airport according to Pakyong Facebook Page @PakyongOnline fb.com/pakyongonline Facebook Page a video and stills visual of grand reception with water canon jet was conferred to first flight.

This is the first airport in Sikkim and 100th in the country. With the inauguration, Sikkim put itself in the aviation map.

The Greenfields Airport at Pakyong, around 30 km from capital city of Gangtok is expected to improve connectivity in the area and benefit the people of the State in a big way.

The Pakyong Airport has been built at a total area of 201 acres at an altitude of 4500ft at an estimated cost of Rs 605 crores and the terminal building is spread at an area of 3000 square metres.

SpiceJet’s flight SG-3325 from Pakyong arrived at Guwahati at 12.20 pm and the return flight SG-3326 took off from Guwahati at 12.40 pm, it added.

A ceremony was held at the airport here and the passengers were greeted, the statement said.

The flight time between Guwahati and Pakyong is one hour, it said.

Like this: Like Loading...