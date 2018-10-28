Govt PM lauds Sikkim On Bagging “Future Policy Gold Award 2018”

Gangtok, 28 Oct (IPR) : The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address to the nation today (28.10.2018) lauded the State of Sikkim for winning the Future Policy Gold Award conferred by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations recently in Rome, Italy.

Watch



Congratulating the people of Sikkim for the feat, the Prime Minister termed the Award as the ‘OSCAR’ in the field of sustainable food system and best policy making.

Following is the extract of the address in English and the audio link:

“My dear countrymen, our North-East has a unique distinction of its own. The natural beauty of North –East has no parallel and the people of this area are extremely talented. Now our North-east is also known for all best deeds. North east is one region that has made grand progress in organic farming. A few days ago Sikkim won the prestigious Future Policy Gold Award, 2018 for encouraging the sustainable food system. This award is given by the UN body ‘Food & Agriculture Organisation’ – FAO. You will be delighted to know that this best policy making award is equivalent to an Oscar in the sector. Not only this, our Sikkim outperformed 51 nominated policies of 25 countries to win this award. For this, I heartily compliment the people of Sikkim.”

