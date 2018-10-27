State UN has nothing to do with Future Policy Award conferred to Sikkim CM : SKM

Gangtok, 26 Oct : Sikkim Krantikari Morcha SKM Party rubbishes recent award “Future Policy Award 2018” being conferred upon Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan on 17 Oct in Rome (Italy). SKM party alleges that based on several documents found on internet , web journals and web data (Wikipedia) they have come to conclusion that the award “Future Policy Award 2018” conferred upon Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling is no where associated with United Nation Council. The award that was being given to CM was by the Charitable Organisation which runs in donations collected from various people across the world.

SKM has rubbished several other awards along the row recently bestowed upon CM Pawan Chamling, SKM claims those awards are eyewashing becuase Sikkim Govt endorsed the entire event of award. SKM leaves no single stone unturned in latest “Future Policy Award 2018” presenting detailed documents of organisation collected from the internet as well as questioned over person Vandana Shiva who is reportedly seen with Sikkim Chief Minister at Roma Award, One World Award 2017 in Germany as well as Award recently conferred to CM in Dehradun.

SKM has sought the whitepaper discloser how much public money was pressed to glorify CM with awards through the charitable organisation until now.

SKM also enlightens press gathering about exodus 150 awards Mehul Choksi was conferred, Baba Ram Rahim being conferred with London based University with the doctorate degree and several awards, also Doctorate degree awarded to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, same time apprise several awards received by exodus VIjay Mallya who is facing red corner notice. Numbers of awards exodus Lalit Modi tally with numbers of awards received by Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling.

Ironically in a country the person who have gathered maximum awards are resting in Jail or many of them have fled from country to abroad. Pawan Chamling is in tight grip with International Fraud Agencies , being a CM he should not get involved in such malpractices rather should have worked for the benefit of people of Sikkim and Country.

Like this: Like Loading...