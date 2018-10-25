Govt MoS Tribal Affairs Bhabhor on Sikkim visit

Gangtok, 25 Oct (IPR) : Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Government of India, Shri Jaswantsinh Bhabhor called on Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling this evening at his official residence at Mintogang.

The Union Minister placed a few issues before the Chief Minister for the intervention of the State Government. He stated that the Central Government is ready to enhance the loan amount under the National Scheduled Tribe Finance Development Corporation for income generating activities, provided the State Government gives a Rupees Five Crore guarantee.

The Union Minister also said that the State Government can propose for a fifth EMRS, in addition to the already existing and fully functional four EMRS Schools. He said that the new EMRS should be proposed in an area having population of over twenty thousand.

The Union Minister also requested for a shop/outlet of TRIFED at MG Marg Gangtok where Tribal products can be kept on display and sale.

Further, the Union Minister urged the State Government to expedite the paper work for the proposed Tribal Research Institute at Assam Lingzey in East Sikkim so that the foundation stone can be laid at the earliest.

The Union Minister said that the State is doing exceptionally well in the implementation of Tribal Schemes and assured continuous assistance from the Central Government.

Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling said that all the issues placed by the Union Minister of State would be taken up on priority by the State Government. He gave his assurance for the guarantee for Rupees Five Crores from the State Government for the enhancement of loans.

The Chief Minister shared some of the unique environmental initiatives of the State Government and other highlights of the State. He shared that the tribals of Sikkim have the highest per capita income property in the country. He further shared that Sikkim is a poverty free State where the basic minimum needs of the people have been fulfilled. He said that Sikkim is a model of secularity and inclusive development.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Minister of State for his visit and for the support extended by the Central Government to the State.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Government of India, Shri Jaswantsinh Bhabhor chaired a review meeting with the officials of the State Social Justice Department and Principals of EMRS Schools at New Raj Bhawan today. The Union Minister is on a two-day visit to the State to review the activities being carried out by the State. He is also slated to visit EMRS School at Parakha, East Sikkim.

Special Secretary, Department of Social Justice, Welfare & Empowerment, Government of Sikkim, Smt Dhanjyoti Mukhia in her welcome address briefed about the activities being carried out in the State for the development and upliftment of the Tribal community. She outlined the emphasis laid by the State Government on inclusive development to ensure equal social justice and economic empowerment of all.

A brief presentation was made on the schemes implemented by the State Government under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

A presentation was also made by the Engineering Cell of the department highlighting the infrastructural developments for implementation of schemes and programmes under tribal affairs.

Union Minister of State Shri Jaswantsinh Bhabhor in his address lauded the efforts being put by the State towards the development of the tribal community in the State. He expressed his profound thanks to the Chief Minister of Sikkim on behalf of the Government of India for uplifting and empowering the tribal community in the State and the welfare measures being implemented under his leadership.

He further added that the State Government and Central Government should collaboratively work to ensure that the weaker sections of the society are uplifted. He said that the Prime Minister has laid huge emphasis on the development of the North East Region of the Country. Tribal community is spread across almost all the States and the Government of India is committed to bring development to their doorsteps through the support of the State Governments. “I feel proud to mention here that Sikkim has really implemented the EMRS schools scheme well and are empowering the tribal children with education, he said.

“I have heard a lot about Sikkim but today after coming here for the first time in the lap of Mount Khangchendzonga, I feel fortunate. I am highly impressed with the work being done by the State Government,” concluded the Union Minister.

The meeting had the presence of District Collector East Shri Kapil Meena, senior officers of the Social Justice Department, officers from the Ministry, Principals of EMRS schools in the State and members of NGOs.

