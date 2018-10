Life Style 5 tourists feared dead , 3 sustained major injury in accident at West Sikkim

Geyzing , 22 Oct : On Monday evening a Mahindra Xylo vehicle carrying 8 occupants tumbled down the road approx 100 mts into gorge near Reshi in West Sikkim killing 5 on the spot and 3 seriously injured. Sources reports 3 injured are referred to Namchi South District Hospital. Identity of tourists is yet to be ascertained.

More Details Awaited..

