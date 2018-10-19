Govt Sikkim Governor Celebrates Dusshera With Jawans at Nathula Border

Gangtok, Oct 19 (IPR): The Governor of Sikkim, ShriGanga Prasad paid a visit to Nathula post situated at a height of over 14000 fts to celebrate Vijaya Dashami with Indian Army Personnel today.

The Governor was received andescorted by Brigadier Gambhir Singh, AVSM,63 Brigade, Major General, Raja Subramani, SM, VSM and Lt Colonel & Commanding Officer, Rahul Gautam along with the army personnel at the Nathula border post.

The Governor met and greeted the jawans on the eve of Vijaya Dashmi. He also distributed sweets to the Army personnel and penned his thought on the visitor book before departing from Nathula.

Before reaching Nathula, The Governor made a brief halt at Changu Hut where he spent some quality time interacting with the officers and jawans from 5th Sikh Li Regiment. Thisis Hon’ble Governor’s first visit to Nathula as the Governorwhich he decided to spend with the soldiers during the auspicious time of Vijaya Dashmi.

Following this, The Governor paid his visit to Baba Harbhajan Mandir where he offered his prayers on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

After offering his prayers at Baba Harbhajan Mandir, Hon’bleGovernor visited the Black Cat division camp at Sherathang where he was overwhelmingly greeted by the officers and soldiers stationed at Sherathang. Addressing the soldiers at Sherathang, The Governor said he had come to Sherathang and Nathula to especially celebrate Dusshera with the Army Personnel. He extended his best wishes and offered Dusshera greetings to all the army personnel present during the function.

Earlier while addressing the soldiers at Nathula, The Governor extended his heartiest greetings and distributed sweets among the soldiers stationed at the border post.

The Governor also exchanged pleasantries with the Chinese soldiers at the Indo-China border. Highlighting on the hardships faced by the soldiers especially at the border post,Hon’ble Governor expressed his gratitude to the soldiers for their sacrifice towards the nation.

Praising the soldiers for their courage and contribution towards the nation The Governor added that we the citizens can sleep securely because of the soldiers guarding our borders amid harsh conditions and further added that they are always prepared to make every sacrifice for the nation. He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the soldiers over the past years andappreciated the efforts of all the soldiers guarding our bordersdiligently at the cost of their lives. Lastly, thanking the soldiers for their contribution to the nation, Hon’ble Governor stated that the motherland has remained safe and secured all due to the sacrifice and efforts of our soldiers and he further encouraged the soldiers to live in peace and harmony and lead a fearless life. The Governor expressed his deephappiness and gratitude on meeting and spending valuable time with the soldiers at Nathula border post.

Subsequently, prior to his departure to Raj Bhawan, The Governor made a final short stopover at Indo-Tibetan Border post at Sherathang where he distributed sweets among the soldiers and exchanged greetings with the soldiers on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi.

