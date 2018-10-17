Organic Will not entertain any kind of developmental work at cost of environment : CM in Rome

Rome, 15 Oct (IPR) The Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling received the prestigious Future Policy Gold Award last evening here at the United Nations FAO Headquarter in Rome, Italy.

Congratulating the Chief Minister for making Sikkim as the first Organic State of the world, Ms. Maria Helena Semedo Deputy Director- General of the United Nations complimented Chief Minister for his leadership, political will and commitment.

Addressing the gathering, she congratulated the Chief Minister for the unique achievement and said “I am very proud to announce this year’s Future Policy Award goes to Sikkim State Policy on Organic Farming and Sikkim Organic Mission. Under Sikkim’s Chief Minister His Excellency Pawan Chamling, Sikkim has become the world’s First Organic State. This transition has benefitted over 66,000 family farmers reaching beyond just organic production to include economic aspects such as consumption and market expansion, rural development and sustainable tourism.”

While delivering his Acceptance Speech, the Chief Minister thanked the United Nations, the World Future Council and IFOAM Organics International for selecting Sikkim for the Future Policy Gold Award, 2018 and dedicated this award to the great people of Sikkim, and Country, India.

On this special occasion, the Chief Minister assured the world community and different organizations that 100 percent organic world is not just a pipe dream but could be actually achieved through collective efforts by one and all. Sharing his message, the Chief Minister said that Sikkim made it possible through strong political will, dedication and hard work. It was also possible because the organic mission was completely led by the government through passing of a resolution in the legislative assembly and took up the mission in 2003. To change the world into a fully organic world, the governments across the globe should lead the organic revolution. And if we work together, an organic world is definitely possible, the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to the world community that we do not carry out any kind of development work and business at the cost of the environment.

At the end, the Chief Minister extended his congratulations to his co-winners the last evening from Brazil, Denmark, Quito, TEEBAgriFood, Los Angeles, Senegal and Philippines for their service to humanity. Thanking the world institutions once again for recognizing the work in Sikkim, the Chief Minster called upon all people to come and work to build an organic world together.

The Award function was attended by Her Excellency, Ambassador of India in Italy, Ms. Reenat Sandhu, Minister Shri SN Poudyal, Lok Sabha Member Shri PD Rai and other department officials.

Like this: Like Loading...