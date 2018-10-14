Education SMU 18th Convocation

Gangtok, 13 Oct (IPR) : The 18th convocation of Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) was held here at the auditorium of Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS), Tadong, today.

On the occasion, degrees were conferred to the 1040 graduating students from SMIMS, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology(SMIT) and affiliated colleges which included 10 doctoral degrees. Further, gold and silver medals were also awarded to SMIMS students and SMIT students.

Delivering his address Hon’ble Shri Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim and Chancellor, SMU expressed his happiness in being a part of such a prestigious occasion.

He said “I am very happy to have the opportunity to meet all of you at the prestigious University, especially students and their proud parents, who received a bachelor’s degree by this University, today.” He said that Colleges and universities have an important role in the local, regional and national development. Economic development is integral for economic development of a region and universities play a major and mandatory role in the entire process of overall development he added.

He stated that Sikkim Manipal University has achieved many milestones since 1995 and has been making steadfield progress in the field of education and health treatment. The concept of achieving global leadership in the field of education and healthcare has been primary and as such the University has crossed number of achievements in its development journey.

In this small hill state this university is playing a meaningful role of higher education and accelerating high economic growth.In order to achieve the goal of socio-economic development in Sikkim and this whole region, Sikkim Manipal University has the necessary capacity, knowledge and resources for further betterment he stated.

He also expressed his happiness to know that Manipal University is the first PPP University in the country in higher education and health care services.Today Sikkim Manipal University is providing the medical services at low cost to the people of Sikkim with the best quality education in North Eastern states and also has achieved many achievements in the right leadership since its inception and now the University has achieved its prestigious status in the higher education sector of the country.

The highly educated, dedicated faculty members of the university are committed to ensure their participation more and not only enable students to become professional, but also help them in building a holistic personality, he added.

Until 1995, the University was not established in Sikkim State and students had to go out of the state in order to get higher education. Providing higher education system in own area at a lower cost was an example of how Sikkim Manipal University developed the state.

While addressing the students he said that by getting a bachelor degree all of you are standing on a new threshold of your life today, this convocation is a turning point for you all and I wish all of you a very good luck and a bright future.

Earlier, the Chief Guest on his convocation address Dr. N.S Rajan, Group CHRO & Group CMO, IDFC Bank & CEO, IDFC Foundation congratulated the university for earning a high distinction and reputation among the higher educational institutions of the nation. He also congratulated the graduates and stressed on the value of life and on education being a fundamental right.

In his welcome address, the PRO Chancellor, SMU, Shri Rajen Padukone talked about the strides taken by the University since it’s inception. He further added that SMU has proved, beyond doubt, that it has the academic capacity and knowledge, and the research capability to meet the higher education aspirations of students from across the country.

Shri A.K.Ghatani Hon’ble Minister for Health Care, Human Services & Family Welfare, Chief Secretary of Sikkim Shri A.K.Shrivastava, Shri G.P.Upadhaya, Addl Chief Secretary cum Principal Secretary, HRDD, Senior Officers of Government, faculty members, parents and students were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Annual Report of SMU was also released on the occasion by Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim & Chancellor, SMU.

The vote of thanks was presented by Registrar SMU Prof. (Dr) Karma Sonam Sherpa

Like this: Like Loading...