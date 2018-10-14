fbpx
Culture and Tradition

A Book On Facebook Dedicated To Mark Zuckerberg Launched In Sikkim , Penned By Sh Lohagan

A Book Dedicated To Mark Zuckerberg And Facebook Launched In Sikkim , Penned By Renowned Author Sh Lohagan

A Book Dedicated To Mark Zuckerberg And Facebook Launched In Sikkim , Penned By Renowned Author Sh Lohagan

Pakyong, 13 Oct : An exclusive interview with a pioneer of Himalayan , a respected and rich literary figure Sh Drubha Lohagan unravelling his latest buzzing sequel of book correlating reality and Facebook.
Sh Lohagan exclusively dedicates the book to the CEO of the Facebook Mark Zuckerberg along with the entire Facebook fans and followers across the globe. Titled “Facebook – को पन्नाहरुदेखी पुस्तकका पन्नाहरुमा ” आइताबारे कोसेली “”

Cover of Book :: Facebook - को पन्नाहरुदेखी पुस्तकका पन्नाहरुमा [आइताबारे कोसेली]

Cover of Book :: Facebook – को पन्नाहरुदेखी पुस्तकका पन्नाहरुमा [आइताबारे कोसेली]

The enterprising Sh Lohagan in this book which contains many many screenshots of the comments from his personal Facebook handle tries to open eyes of the people in very different way, his book touches virtuality and reality in a distinguished aperture of how we are in real life as well as when we are connected via technology like internet. The bottom line of his creativity is understood from the interview that one should keep perfect balance between the both entities else larger part may get subsided which shouldn’t happen. Sh Lohagan convey that with changing technology today we too need to mould yourself because the transformation is natural phenomena, digital world we are living in today!
The interview is in Nepali.

Facebook Video :


YoutTube Video :

