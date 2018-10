Tourism Best Old Silk Route Extravaganza for 06 Nights / 07 Days

Day. 1 IXB / NJP – Yaakten Village.

Meet & greet at the airport Bagdogra ( IXB) / New Jalpaiguri railway station(NJP) and transfers towards Yaakten Village drive of about 03 to 04 hours. Overnight halt at Yaakten village.

Day. 2 Yaakten Village to Chochen Pheri.

Sunrise trek to beautiful Jhandi Dara , Bojetar Oasis of peace park Kartok Monastery Airport View point- Pachey view point Machong Monastery, Rikyep Mankhim- Chochen Pheri , Overnight halt at ChoChen Eco- Hut / Rolep.

Day .3 Chochen Pheri./ Rolep

Trek to Holy Baudha Dham – Rolep Hanging Bridge – Baudha Waterfall , Chochen Monastery , River Side walk, Village walk , Fishing / Angling ( Optional) , Cultural program, Camp fire / Barbecue (Optional) . Overnight halt at Chochen Eco –Hut / Rolep.

Day .4 Chochen Pheri / Rolep to Zuluk.

Chochen Pheri / Rolep – Rongli ( Permit Formalities ) Lingtam Monastery, Q Khola Waterfalls, Phadamchen, Nimachen, Pangkhola Wildlife Sanctuary, Zuluk. Overnight halt at Zuluk.

Day .5 Old Slik Route Tour

Zuluk , Lungthung, Thambi View Point, Laxman Chowk, Bhul Bhuliya, Nathang Valley, View of Menmecho lake, View of Jelepa Pass, Ice hockey field, World Highest Golf Course, Eagle Nest Bunker, Tukla Valley, Old Baba Mandir, Kupup Elephant lake. Overnight halt at Zuluk/ Nathang Valley.

Day.6 Zuluk to Aritar.

Sunrise point (Optional) Aritar Lampokhari Lake ( Highest boating lake in Sikkim), Old British Bungalow, Mankhim View Point, Aritar Monastery. Overnight halt at Aritar.

Day 7. Aritar – IXB / NJP

After breakfast drive towards IXB/ NJP.

Costing : Small Car & Non luxury Vehicle.

For 02 Pax.: INR 14850 per pax ( Net rates) ( Wagon R / Alto ) as per the availability.

For 04 Pax: INR 10130 per pax ( Net rates) ( Wagon R / Alto ) as per the availability.

For 06 Pax: INR 9250 per pax ( Net rates ) Vehicle used ( Bolero / Max) as per the availability.

For 08 Pax: INR 8290 per pax ( Net rates ) Vehicle used ( Bolero / Max) as per the availability.

For Luxury vehicle ( Innova / Xylo / Scorpio ) kindly feel free to contact.

The Wonder Asia Holidays

Kindly contact : 9501591381 / 9734890506

