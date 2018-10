Life Style Some Fearless Journalists Is The Need Of Hour : Sr. Journalist Karma S Paljor

Ketan Mangla

Rangpo, 09 Oct : A well known national television news channel CNN News 18 Consulting Editor Karma S Paljor attended the event TEDxSMIT organised by Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology SMIT as noted speaker.

Sparing a time for TVOS over the challenges in journalism in Sikkim like state , he tells that some fearless journalists is the need of hour in Sikkim Journalism.

Watch Below

