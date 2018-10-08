Inspiration TEDxSMIT Fourth Edition with the theme, “Audacity to Mould” Concludes

Ketan Mangla

Rangpo, 08 Oct : Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology organized the biggest TEDx event in the state, TEDxSMIT Fourth Edition with the theme, “Audacity to Mould” on 7th of October 2018.

The event began with the host of the day, Arpan Chhetri welcoming one and all present. The Director, Prof. (Dr.) Ashis Sharma and the Associate Director of Academics & Lead Faculty Coordinator, Prof. (Dr.) BB Pradhan marked their presence and addressed the crowd introducing TEDxSMIT and the aim behind organizing the event. All the speakers were felicitated after the address with a certificate and khadas by the Director and Associate Director.

The talk session started by the first speaker of the day, Mr. Amitabh Ray, Managing Director, Ericsson Global Services. He deliberated his talk on the topic, “Doing Things Right v/s Doing the Right Thing” with intriguing real-life examples and several noteworthy points.

Mr Ashish Anand, Founder, Afterglow Tech spoke about, “The Power of an Idea” and he began it by putting light on the subject of changing ideas to reality. The speaker then cited that in every down point, an individual tends to question themselves and get demotivated in the process and shared the importance of knowing how low one can go, so that, when they are in their high points, they must prepare for the worst.

Mr Karma S. Paljor, veteran journalist hailing from Sikkim took the center stage to give his talk on the topic, “My Birthplace Does Not Define Me”. In his talk, the speaker deliberated on how one must get away from their comfort zones, shatter the stereotypes that generalize a group of people and strive forward in the pathway to success.

Mr Alcatraz Dey, spoke next on the topic, “Change in Perception”. The speaker kept the audience’s attention intact by answering the biggest question of modern age, “What is the purpose of life?” while simultaneously sharing his life experiences, be it as an NDA alumnus or be it now as an Author & Digital Marketing Consultant.

Mr Rajendra Rathore, founder of FB Page, The Frustrated Engineer and FOSLA Media graced the stage and spoke on the topic, “Stop the Cringe” wherein he shared his experiences at school & college. Furthermore, he explained how the four years of his Engineering gave him the clarity on what he wanted to pursue further.

Mr Santosh Gandharva also presented a Sarangi Performance on the day exhibiting the local culture and tradition to the crowd present.

Next up was Ms. Sangeetha Parameswaran, author/poet but more a depression survivor, who spoke on, “Mirage of the Mind” in which she shared her account of the time when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder & borderline personality disorder. Furthermore, she laid emphasis on seeking therapies and sensitizing mental health by refraining from comparing pains of different individuals.

The seventh and the final speaker of the day was none other than Mr Shivankit Singh Parihar, actor/writer who talked on, “To be Different and Stand Out”. In his talk, the speaker highlighted on his urge to stand out from others and have a distinctive voice, whilst sharing his journey of discovering his admiration for the field of acting, eventual venturing into writing and how he used his biggest weakness of baldness as his strength, thereby reflecting upon the theme of the event, “Audacity to Mould”.

The event ended with Prof (Dr.) B B Pradhan presenting the Vote of Thanks. Speaking to the correspondent, Prof. (Dr.) Ashis Sharma, Director, SMIT said SMIT has always ventured to provide best exposure to the students and this event is aimed at that. He termed it a great opportunity for the students to get to listen the elite speaker line-up and said that SMIT would continue to take up ventures which would benefit the students and the local communities.

