Aviation Bus launched for Pakyong Airport

Gangtok , 06 Sep (SE) : State Transport minister D.T. Lepcha today flagged off four new SNT buses and inaugurated the Integrated Depot Management System (IDMS) control room at SNT premises here.

The 19-seater air conditioned buses launched today will ply between Gangtok and Pakyong airport, Char Dham and Samdruptse in Namchi and Namchi-Cherenzig Statue and Pelling in west district. The vehicles have been equipped with GPS tracking system, CCTV system, panic button among others.

Transport minister Lepcha told media that the buses launched today have been procured at a cost of Rs.30.4 lakh each from the State budget. He said SNT has always been supported by the Sikkimese and due to the effective management and service rendered by the officials of the division, today the trust of the passengers upon SNT is growing. The government plans to launch similar buses for rural connectivity too, he added.

The minister maintained that the idea of launching these buses is keeping in view of tourist footfall in the State. “We are sure the people of the State will take full advantage of the buses flagged off today along with the modern facility of IDMS in the State,” he added.

Transport department principal secretary S.B.S. Bhadauria informed that the buses will be linked with the modern IDMS which would track its movements. The on-board CCTV footage would be transmitted to the control room ensuring safety and security of the passengers, he said.

Bhadauria informed that the Transport department has planned to increase the service of buses to Siliguri and other important routes during festival and add six more city runners in the capital to avail relief to the local commuters.

Bhadauria added that the IDMS is a cloud accessible system capable of tracking vehicular movement registered across country. Also private stakeholders can avail its facility by paying minimal fees.

The function was also attended by Gangtok mayor Shakti Singh Chaudhary and Transport department officials among others.

