Aviation First Commercial Flight Kick Starts From Pakyong Airport

Pakyong , 04 Oct (IPR) : Spicejet’s Bombardier Q400 carrying 74 people from Kolkota landed at the Pakyong Greenfield Airport this afternoon. The first flight was accorded water cannon (jet) salute by two heavy-duty firefighter Rosenbauer tankers.

“A new avenue for transport has been opened up for the common man. This means travel and commuting for the Sikkimese people will not only be less time consuming but it will be convenient as well. However, what we must not forget is that it also means there are more responsibilities and roles to play for everyone. Therefore, like the Chief Minister often cites that we should develop a sense of ownership, I would like to state the same and encourage everyone to participate in every aspect toward making the Pakyong Airport an applaud worthy airport,” said the Hon’ble Minister for Public Works (Building & Housing) and Transport Departments, Mr D.T Lepcha.

The Chief Secretary, Mr. A.K Srivastava expressed his happiness saying, “A chain of historic milestones have led to this momentous moment and it is with complete confidence I believe, that the direct impact of tourism will accelerate the economic development leading to broadening of outlook and supplying surplus scope for reselling and rebranding tourism.”

The flights will fly on daily basis to Kolkota from today and from mid October, daily to Guwhati as well

