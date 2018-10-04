fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Aviation

First Commercial Flight Kick Starts From Pakyong Airport

Pakyong , 04 Oct (IPR) : Spicejet’s Bombardier Q400 carrying 74 people from Kolkota landed at the Pakyong Greenfield Airport this afternoon.  The first flight was accorded water cannon (jet) salute by two heavy-duty firefighter Rosenbauer tankers.

“A new avenue for transport has been opened up for the common man. This means travel and commuting for the Sikkimese people will not only be less time consuming but it will be convenient as well. However, what we must not forget is that it also means there are more responsibilities and roles to play for everyone. Therefore, like the Chief Minister often cites that we should develop a sense of ownership, I would like to state the same and encourage everyone to participate in every aspect toward making the Pakyong Airport an applaud worthy airport,” said the Hon’ble Minister for Public Works (Building & Housing) and Transport Departments, Mr D.T Lepcha.

The Chief Secretary, Mr. A.K Srivastava expressed his happiness saying, “A chain of historic milestones have led to this momentous moment and it is with complete confidence I believe, that the direct impact of tourism will accelerate the economic development leading to broadening of outlook and supplying surplus scope for reselling and rebranding tourism.”

The flights will fly on daily basis to Kolkota from today and from mid October, daily to Guwhati as well

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Indian Bison Death Row Indian Bison Death Row
1.6K
Tech and Environment

Indian Bison Death Row
CM Launches PFMS of NSAP CM Launches PFMS of NSAP
1.3K
Govt

CM Launches PFMS of NSAP
Parakram Parv to be Held in Gangtok, Namchi to Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of Surgical Strikes Parakram Parv to be Held in Gangtok, Namchi to Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of Surgical Strikes
1.3K
Govt

Parakram Parv to be Held in Gangtok, Namchi to Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of Surgical Strikes
Question Raise Over The Death Of Indian Bison Caught In Sikkim Question Raise Over The Death Of Indian Bison Caught In Sikkim
909
Tech and Environment

Question Raise Over The Death Of Indian Bison Caught In Sikkim
Sikkim Wai Wai Factory Workers Lay Plight To Govt Sikkim Wai Wai Factory Workers Lay Plight To Govt
889
Life Style

Sikkim Wai Wai Factory Workers Lay Plight To Govt
SDF must give the details of expenditure of central funds for Sikkim mentioned by PM : SKM SDF must give the details of expenditure of central funds for Sikkim mentioned by PM : SKM
855
State

SDF must give the details of expenditure of central funds for Sikkim mentioned by PM : SKM
Golden Gaming International Pvt Ltd Sikkim Golden Gaming International Pvt Ltd Sikkim
763
Gambling

Betting Company of Sikkim Golden Gaming staff called for strike at Gangtok
SDF Govt doesn't bother for West Sikkim SDF Govt doesn't bother for West Sikkim
607
State

SDF Govt doesn’t bother for West Sikkim
Parakram Parv Observed In Gangtok , Sikkim Parakram Parv Observed In Gangtok , Sikkim
533
Govt

“Parakram Parv” Observed In Gangtok , Sikkim
Maharashtra tourist dies in rafting incident at Teesta River Maharashtra tourist dies in rafting incident at Teesta River
517
Tourism

Maharashtra tourist dies in rafting incident at Teesta River
To Top

The Voice Of Sikkim Android App

%d bloggers like this: