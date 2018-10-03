Cricket U-19 Sikkim Cricketer banned for 2 years over age fudging

Gangtok, 03 Oct : Sikkim Cricket Association SCA faces a warth of BCCI following one of the Sikkim Under 19 cricketer age fudging. Manoj Gurung U-19 cricketer of Sikkim is alleged to have tampered birth certificate.

The BCCI has slapped 2 years ban on his play is reported.

In 2014, Manoj had registered for the Cooch Behar Trophy as being born in 1997. This means he should be 21 now. However his latest certificate says he is born in 2000.

Gurung has been handed a 2-year ban for age fudging. This means he cannot take part in any BCCI-affiliated tournament for that time period.

The question has started fuming up who is responsible for this incident ? Is it Sikkim Cricket Association SCA selection procedure or the cricketer himself ? What modus-operendi was adopted by SCA to scrutinize age of cricketer ?

The BCCI sent a letter to the Sikkim Cricket Association informing them of the punishment. It promised to hand down sterner punishments in the future if such activities were carried out by cricketers.

Following the ban TVOS spoke to Sikkim Cricket Association Spokesperson Mr. Roshan Prasad, he told that said defaulting cricketer belongs to August 2018 selection batch. We reached out to all levels during selection , we were only asked by BCCI to submit PAN and Aadhar Card of players. When TVOS asked what about verifying the birth certificate, Mr. Prasad replied that they have no authority assigned to do so by BCCI. It is BCCI who have all records and compare history of players, they (BCCI) are solely authority to cross verify age of players not us.

Mr. Prasad told that in upcoming selection they would improvise the process of age verification.

Like this: Like Loading...