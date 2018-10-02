Govt Sikkim celebrated the 149th Gandhi Jayanti

Gangtok, 02 Oct (IPR) : Sikkim celebrated the 149th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi with grandeur and splendor at Chintan Bhawan today.

Earlier the Hon’ble Governor paid respect to the Father of the Nation by garlanding the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at M.G.Marg and he took a round of the photo exhibition put up by Cultural Affairs and Heritage Department in coordination with IPR Department after which he proceeded towards Chintan Bhawan.

Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim Shri Ganga Prasad graced the occasion as the Chief Guest which which also had the presence of Chief Secretary Shri A.K.Shrivastava and Gangtok MLA Shri Pintso Chopel Lepcha on the dias along with other dignitaries and students present in the function.

The program began with Hon’ble Governor and dignitaries lighting the ceremonial lamp and paying floral tribute on the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

Hon’ble Governor wished all the Sikkimese people on this special day and reminded everyone about the contributions of the Father of the Nation. He also paid tribute to India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, the great leader who shares his birth anniversary on the same day with Mahatma Gandhi and who is famous for giving India the slogan, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. Shri Prasad said that we should all feel proud and fortunate to belong to a country which produced heroes and legends like them.

He also said that the principles and philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi is acknowledged globally and his birthday is observed as International Day of Non Violence throughout the world. While talking about the life and achievements he said that Mahatma Gandhi used the weapon of love and elucidated about the life and achievements of Mahatma Gandhi whose principle of truth and non-violence is relevant even to this day. By following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi the students should aspire not only to be successful citizens but also good citizens, he added.

The Governor urged the gathering to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi in day to day life. He congratulated the state of Sikkim for its initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and for being receiving many awards and accolades in the country. He added that sanitation was a subject very close to Mahatma Gandhi which has to be implanted even more.

Speaking on the occasion Hon’ble Governor said that Mahatma Gandhi advocated

peace and non-violence during a period which was filled by ultra-nationalism, gross inequalities, brutalities on colonized societies and World Wars. As the world realized enormity of death and destruction caused by the Second World War, they found relevance of what Mahatma Gandhi stood for. The United Nations have rightly declared the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi as “International Day of Non-violence”. Addressing the gathering, Hon’ble Governor said that

Mahatma Gandhi was not born great but he achieved greatness because of his faith in self, he was persistent, and he learnt from his mistakes. He told that Mahatma Gandhi was himself a religious person and believed in equal respect for all religions. It was his conviction that nothing enduring can be built on violence. He said Gandhi’s principles could be solution for religious extremism and terrorism being witnessed today.

Mahatma Gandhi gave stress on moral education, community work and struggle against political and social oppression. He said that cleanliness and sanitation was very close to heart of Mahatma Gandhi and it is therefore apt that Government of India launched ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ or ‘Clean India Mission’ on his birth anniversary in 2014 with the objective of providing adequate sanitation and building modern toilets for all, he concluded.

During the programme, Award to best Anganwadi Worker was awarded to Smt. Kamala Manger of Daragoan ICDs Center under Jorethang ICDs Project, South Sikkim who was awarded with a citation, certificate and a cash amount of Rs. 10,000 , by the Chief Guest.

Letters of Appreciation with cash award of Rs. 10,000/- each was handed over to:

(a). Mr. K.B Chettri- Garbage Truck Driver,

(b). Mr. Ajay Rawat-1 Gangtok Beautifier,

(c). Ms. Anju Sherpa- Gangtok Beautifier.

Token distribution of cash bonus and gifts were given to

(a). Mr. Garjaman Sharma Garbage Truck Helper

(b). Ms. Radhika Rai- Gangtok Beautifier.

These felicitations are the annual features of Gangtok Municipal Corporation. It was also informed that the cash bonus and gifts will be provided to all the Gangtok Beautifiers, Garbage Truck Drivers and Garbage Truck Helpers working under Gangtok Municipal Corporation.

The program also saw the distribution of Prizes to three winners of Competition of the play on Mahatma Gandhi held recently:

1st – Palzor Namgyal Sen Sec School,

2nd – Bojhoghari Sen Sec School and

3rd – Sichey Secondary School.

And three winners of the State Level Quize Competition on Sanitation for Junior High Schools, held recently by RMDD

1st -Swayem JHS North

2nd -Zeel JHS West

3rd -Bermiok Daragaon West

During the program LETTER OF APPRECIATION was also given by the Hon’ble Governor to Shri Deepak Kumar Rai, BDO Martam for his exemplary work in his field.

The program also had launching of “Handbook on Bee keeping” prepared by Sikkim Khadi & Village Industries.

The celebration at Chintan Bhawan also had religious recitation of prayers by the heads of different religious communities of Sikkim.

Patriotic songs was also presented by the students of Tashi Namgyal Sen Sec School and Modern Sen Sec. School. A short speech on Gandhian thoughts was delivered by the Rhenock College student Master Mani Raj Rai and Bhajan/Ram Dhun was presented by the Culture Department.

The function also showcased a short Documentary Film on Mahatma Gandhi, by Information and Public Relations Department and screening of 21 minutes video on “Evolution of Sanitation in Sikkim” by Rural Management and Development Department enthralled and enlivened the celebration.

On the recommendation of the State Sentence Review Board as notified

vide Notification No. 42/Home/2007 dated 25.04.2007and in exercise of the

powers conferred by section 432,433 and 433 A of the Criminal Procedure Code,

1973, the Government of Sikkim ordered the premature release of the following life convicts undergoing life sentence in the State Central Prison

Rongyek duly commuting the remainder of their life sentence, on the occasion of

Gandhi Jayanti 2018 as under:

1. Shri Ner Tshering Lepcha

2. Shri Nimzong Lepcha

3. Shri Arun Subba

4. Shri Bikash Chettri

5. Shri Raju Chettri

6. Shri Deepak Pradhan

The Vote of thanks was delivered by CEO, Khadi and Village Industries, Shri Gyurmee Yousal.

