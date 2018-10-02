fbpx
Crime

Man stabbed in broad day light at Gangtok ; incident captured in CCTV

A man stabbed in broad day light at Gangtok in Sikkim

A man stabbed in broad day light at Gangtok in Sikkim

Gangtok , 02 Oct : Today a shocking incident reportedly took place at Gangtok in New Market area where 23 years old resident of Darjeeling Sanjay Rana attacked a person named Pankaj Rai of Sikkim resident of Burtuk Gangtok.

The incident reportedly took place between 3:30 PM and 4 PM is known from Gangtok Sadar Police sources.
According to SHO Sadar PS Sh Bikash Tiwari preliminary investigation is going on , the attacker has been arrested. The victim has been admitted at STNM Hospital Gangtok.

