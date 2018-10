Tourism Maharashtra tourist dies in rafting incident at Teesta River

Rangpo , 01 Oct : A 55 years old woman of Maharashtra dies after she slipped down from a raft and drowned in Teesta River.

Deceased was in a team of 18 member group who were heading to Darjeeling from Pelling West Sikkim. They decided to halt for rafting at Kirney at Melli in West Bengal side. Their raft was heading from Kirney spot to Labarbotey Teesta stretch.

Last year too one tourist of Patna died in rafting incident at Kirney.

