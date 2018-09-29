Life Style Sikkim Wai Wai Factory Workers Lay Plight To Govt

Neelima Pradhan (Bhutia)

Gangtok, 29 Sep : Today, workers from the Wai-Wai factory situated at Mining in Rangpo along with Sikkim Krantikari Morcha SKM party Majdoor Morcha and it’s convenor marched into the Labor Department, located at Lingding here at Capital Gangtok to outcry their grievances to the Secretary.

In the dialogue between the the workers and the Secretary, Wai Wai Factory workers alleged that they are not provided basic health care facilities by the company even though their unsuitable working condition demands one. The plight of the female workers who are assigned with night shifts were brought to light as they are not provided with transportation facility which puts them in grave danger.In terms of finance,they drew the authorities’ attention to their EPF being deducted regularly from their salary yet not possessing any documentation of the same.

They said that they had no idea about the whereabouts of their hard earned money which was being deducted without fail.

The workers further stated that on several occasions they have been threatened if they dared to speak against the company.

Mr. Prem Raj Gurung, the general secretary of SKM Labor front spoke on behalf of the aggrieved and pointed out that the Labour contract system has not been dissolved completely and the MOU signed between the company and the state too is questionable.

Like this: Like Loading...