Govt Parakram Parv to be Held in Gangtok, Namchi to Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of Surgical Strikes

Gangtok, 27 Sep (PIB) : The Indian Armed Forces are observing “Parakram Parv” from 28 September 2018 to mark the second anniversary of the Surgical Strikes on terrorist camps across the Line of Control and to showcase the courage, valour and sacrifice of the Armed Forces. The event in Sikkim will be organized at West Point School, Gangtok on 28 and 29 and at the OBC School, Kamrang, Namchi on the 29th of September. The event will include weapons display, selfie corner, screening of movie on surgical strikes, motivational lecture and career counselling and information kiosks, and band display.

In the aftermath of the attack on Indian Army’s Jammu and Kashmir based Uri Brigade Headquarters in September 2016, numerous civil and military response measures were initiated by the Indian government against Pakistan. Of these, the step that became widely popular and resonated with the nation was the ‘Surgical Strikes’, a series of near simultaneous raids on a number of launch pads across the Line of Control.

Undeniably, the murderous attack on the Uri base was a watershed event following which India’s approach underwent a discernible shift, as demonstrated with a hardening of posture along the LoC and the way it dealt with ceasefire violations (CFVs). While surgical strikes were not a novelty in themselves, India for the first time acknowledged having carried the cross border raids, with the larger message intended at signaling the adversary of the change in India’s approach to respond to terrorism. The strikes were a nationally coordinated move, followed by a public acknowledgement by the armed forces and the government with the greater message of strikes seemingly being a major paradigm shift in the way India responded to provocations by the Pakistani army.

Seen as demonstrating India’s willingness and capability to use force for responding to cross-border aggression, the surgical strikes were a huge success.

For Pakistan, it was necessary to use the dent created by the shock nature of the public declaration of the surgical strike and follow it up with a diplomatic onslaught that also signaled some demands and requirements that India sought such as reduction in ceasefire violations or reduction in infiltration, with the promise of more strikes or similar punitive action if those demands were not met. (PIB)

