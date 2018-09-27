Indian Bison Death Row

fbpx
Rangpo, 27 Sep : Wanderer wild Indian Bison ‘Indian Gaur’ locally known as ‘Mthun Gai’ reportedly created ruckus at Duga Village in West Pandam East Sikkim , the wild bison (Gaur) injured some people and damaged property. The search for Gaur was pressed intensively by Sikkim Forest Wildlife Dept team following which next day the Gaur was sighted near Rangpo at Mamring area ambushed in vegetation.

According to ML Srivastava Secretary Sikkim Forests, Environment & Wildlife Management Department experts were pressed to normalize the situation by securly captivating the Gaur folowing which the team , tranquilizer experts of Sikkim Wildlife and West bengal Wildlife started their mission. A minimal tranquilizer shots were administered , the Gaur was safely and in well condition deported to Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary.

