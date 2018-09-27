fbpx
Gambling

Betting Company of Sikkim Golden Gaming staff called for strike at Gangtok

Binita Chhetri Report

Gangtok, 27 Sep : On evening today the staff of Online Gaming, Betting company Golden Gaming International Pvt Limited called on sudden strike at New Market arena in Gangtok. According to the staff speaking to TVOS told that company is kicking us out tactfully, they are removing us one by one to avoid hassle if they remove everyone in one go. We have been doing job here since past 3 years , where will we go if they do such unacceptable thing kicking out without letting us adjust ourself , we have heap of expenditures on head living in costly rented house in capital. This is purely unacceptable we are more than 40 staff doing job here and running our families.

