Question Raise Over The Death Of Indian Bison Caught In Sikkim

Gangtok, 26 Sep : The Indian Bison ‘Gaur’alias locally known as ‘﻿﻿Mithun Gai’ sighted at Duga village in East Sikkim, a couple of days ago was mercilessly ambushed and tranquilized in Mamring(Sikkim) by a team sent in from Sukna,West Bengal . After being put down, it was taken to the Mahanada Sanctuary where it died this Monday evening.
Now, the question arises that how can an animal termed as “Vulnerable “under the IUCN since the year 1986 can be handled so carelessly. The poor bovine although roofed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act of India could not be protected enough.

Officials who sanctioned this capture on being questioned stated that all the procedures were followed to precision but on being specifically asked about the presence of a qualified vet, they admitted that a local vet was sent on site to administer the medication and the capture.
On further questioning the events which led to the death of the mighty bovine,the team from Sukna ,gave the media a lame excuse saying that the bovine died from exhaustion after being transported from Sikkim to the Mahanada Sanctuary.How can such a statement be accepted when it concerns such a “Vulnerable” species!!!!!

Many questions have arised following the event the main one being the administration and the quantity of drugs used on the animal as many suspect that the amount of drugs used was fatal but still sanctioned!!!!!

Comments

